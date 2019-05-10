Infilling: 389 Fourteenth Street

Lawrence Duff and Holly Massett of Takoma Park, Maryland are proposing to build a single-family residence on a narrow vacant lot on the West Side. Mike Anderson’s Abstract Architecture PC has designed a one-story dwelling for the 25-foot wide, 148 feet deep lot located at 389 Fourteenth Street.
According to Anderson, the proposed new residence is in keeping with the design style of the street but requires two Variances: Sec: 3.2.6-D-B not meeting the required 65 percent build-to percentage (the percent of structure built to the front setback) & Sec 6.2.2-I-1 – a carport less than 20 feet back from front facade.
The approval of both variances would allow for the parking of a single vehicle on the property. The homeowner also would like the covered parking area to utilize as an extension of the front porch allowing for them to have an outdoor area that addresses the street and allows them to be part of the neighborhood
The carport canopy is designed to look more like an extension of the porch rather than a parking area to minimize the visual impact.