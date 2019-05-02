Buffalo is a city full of celebrations. We celebrate just about everything imaginable. Now, D’Youville College School of Nursing is hosting a Nurses’ Night of Celebration. The inaugural celebration will be held at the recently renovated and newly opened Shea’s Seneca Events Center in South Buffalo. The event is dedicated to those working as healthcare professionals in WNY.
The Nurses’ Night of Celebration is a way for local healthcare professionals to be on the receiving end of care giving – it’s all about providing special treatment to those who typically take care of others.
May is National Nurse’s month – the event highlights the selfless career of dedicated healthcare workers.
Throughout the evening, caregivers and their friends will be pampered with massages and spa treatments, along with complimentary wine, beverages, food, dessert, chocolate, and other samples. There will be a deejay playing music, while guests browse clothing, jewelry, and other goods and services. Also, each vendor set up in the ornate lobby will supply an item to be given away via random drawings throughout the night.
The evening will benefit the Family Justice Center of Erie County, which provides free assistance to victims of domestic violence and their children.
If you’re in the WNY healthcare industry, this is your chance to get your just reward for your selfless services. Try out the photo booth, or indulge in some tasty treats. More than anything, sit back and relax and enjoy the spotlight for a bit.
Inaugural Nurses’ Night of Celebration
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
5pm-9pm
Shea’s Seneca is located at 2188 Seneca Street in South Buffalo
Tickets will be $5 for any nurse, nurse’s aid, or individuals who are in the healthcare profession who provide these services. Those who are interested in the healthcare field and who wish to celebrate with the caregivers are also welcome, with the ticket cost being $10 for these individuals. The focus is on healthcare workers, but anyone may come and celebrate with the attendees.
Free valet parking is being offered.
Information and tickets are available at www.NursesNightofCelebration.com
Photo by Zach Vessels