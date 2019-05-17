In The Works – Five Points Market

The owners of Five Points Bakery have applied for a Special Use Permit to host an Open Air Market on their grounds, at the heart of the Five Points neighborhood. Over the years, Kevin and Melissa Gardner have been making significant improvements to this substantial plot of land, from converting a derelict brick structure into a two-storey coffee oasis, to installing a permeable parking lot – the first of its kind in the city.
Recently, the Gardners decided to lease another building on the property to two businesses, Petrichor Flora and Blue Table Chocolates. The building is in the midst of being rehabbed for the tenants (learn more).
As if all of these substantial advancements were not enough, the community will (fingers crossed) be the beneficiary of a new Open Air Market, which is perfectly situated to add to the organic, grassroots, economic vibe of the neighborhood.
The vision for the market is “…dedicated to providing an affordable and unique opportunity for vendors who are synergistic with Five Points, to vend their wares. The market stalls will be on either side of the path through the front iron wheat gate and available 7-10pm, seven days a week.”