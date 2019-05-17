Just yesterday, as I was touring a husband and wife around the city, who are considering moving here from Philadelphia, our conversation turned to public art. Philadelphia is known for its incredible murals – the city has been mural friendly for quite some time. As I began to explain that Buffalo was positioning itself as a more mural friendly city, I thought to myself that I should just take the couple over to Hertel Avenue – a commercial street that has become the poster child for street art.
Later in the day, after the tour was over, council member Joel Feroleto (Delaware District) sent me a link to a new website that showcases all of the street art initiatives along Hertel. You might recall that this summer, there will be a new street art festival in North Buffalo called Hertel Alley Street Art Festival.
According to Feroleto, the explosion of colorful street art along Hertel has brought about a new sense of pride that is sweeping the neighborhood. Now, with the inaugural festival, and the launch of the Hertel Walls website, it is clear to see that this district is setting the bar for what is possible when it comes to elevating a neighborhood through art.
“The Hertel Walls have been great for the already vibrant commercial street,” said Feroleto. “Density in murals attracts visitors and the Hertel Walls recently received national attention being mentioned in the Washington Post. There are many benefits to public art and there will be more additions to the Hertel Walls soon!”