Garden Walk expands in 2019 – Be a part of the continued Growth!

Author: Jim Charlier
It’s time to sign up to be on Garden Walk Buffalo. No costs, no garden criteria, no judging — you just have to be proud of your efforts in your gardens and willing to show it off the weekend of July 27 and 28, 10 a.m to 4 p.m. Deadline is Wednesday, May 15.
This friendly, free, community-wide event, is celebrating its 25th year. It has grown well beyond its humble beginnings—from a 1995 block club event with 29 gardens—and now has hundreds of gardens open for tens of thousands of visitors from around the U.S. Canada, and beyond. It’s America’s largest garden tour!
Register your garden today—it’s easy! Just visit www.GardenWalkBuffalo.com and we’ll ask you a few questions with our online form. That’s it. As long as you’re in the footprint of the Walk—from Canalside to the Scajaquada, and from the Niagara River to Main Street. And NEW this year, the Park Meadow and Parkside neighborhoods from Nottingham Terrace to Amherst Street, and from Elmwood Avenue to Main Street, as well as the area bound by Colvin Avenue and Crescent Street.
Garden Walk Buffalo’s mission is to create a more vibrant and beautiful community by sharing our gardens. You can help by sharing your garden. Community gardening efforts, especially in urban areas, stabilize communities, build social networks, engage advocacy efforts, and build health. And while gardens do amazing things for humans, they also do incredible things for the environment, helping pollinators like bees, reducing storm water runoff, and helping reduce greenhouse gasses.
“It’s a big undertaking to entertain an estimated 60-70,000 visitors for two days each year. Passionate volunteers and more than 400 gracious gardeners make it happen. We could not be more proud of what they have accomplished in contributing to Buffalo’s Renaissance.” – Sue Hough, Garden Walk Buffalo Immediate Past Chair
“I have shared this fabulous event with many of my garden loving friends from around the U.S. and regardless of where they travel from they are never disappointed. It has become our ritual roadtrip by garden lovers, flower friends and even those with only a passing interest like my husband. I return year after year because next to well loved favorites there is always something new.” – Diana Eubanks Cooper, Buffalo, NY, Garden Walk Buffalo visitor