Tribute acts have long been a staple in the live music circuit, and Buffalo has certainly had its share of quality music impersonators through the years. But it is more than an impersonation. There is tremendous passion for the music and persona of any given rock star, by musicians and fans alike. Hence, waiting for the next tour, or for an artist to come back to life, is just not enough.

That said, Reflex Productions has assembled a highly curated quartet of Buffalo based tribute acts that will play at Faux Fest 2019 at Riverworks on Friday May 17. This event celebrates our favorite all-time rock stars, done with a hometown flavor. It’s a way to relive some of your favorite rock moments, at one of Buffalo’s premier waterfront venues.

“The idea was to capture the arena rock aspect of doing shows here in Buffalo, at this level,” says Elias Benavides, the event producer. “Having done live shows at Riverworks for a couple of years now, the potential just kept getting better and better to put on a production of this scale.”

“Riverworks has the ability to expand the stage, add truss, and do more on the stage, and we are taking full advantage of that,” Elias added. “What professional touring acts do routinely is what we are aiming for with this show. The audience is in for a real treat.”

^ Beatlemagic video by Fredonia Dude

It all kicks off with Beatlemagic at 4:30pm, our very own Fab Faux. Who better to kick off this show than the group that ushered in rock and roll as we know it – The Beatles!

Grand Illusion takes the stage at 6:30pm. The group was a staple in the ’90s in Buffalo, doing a great tribute to Styx – the band even garnered praise from the real Styx. The reuniting of the tribute band earlier this year, was the inspiration behind Faux Fest.

At 8:30pm, Relics hits the stage performing music by Pink Floyd. The stage will be washed with lights and lasers, giving dramatic visuals to complement this great gig.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

^ Eat ‘Em and Smile video by Jason Neubauer

Eat ‘Em and Smile is an all star group which performs maybe once every 2 years, and gives an explosive presentation of the music of David Lee Roth and Van Halen. Fans of shredding guitars are in for a treat, as the band has the raw talent to pull off licks by Eddie Van Halen, Steve Vai, and Buffalo’s own Billy Sheehan. They hit the stage at 10:30pm, rounding out the day.

There you have it – four tribute bands that will bring you back to the Golden Days of rock n roll. You could wait a hell of a long time to see anything like this show, all under one roof. Or you can cross off all four bands on your list – it’s as easy as snagging tickets and attending this high energy tribute festival at Riverworks.

Faux Fest 2019

Friday May 17, 2019

Buffalo RiverWorks | 359 Ganson Street | Buffalo, NY 14203

Tickets are $25 and are available at Eventbrite.com.

Find event on Facebook