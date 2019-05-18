Ellicott Development Planning Warehouse Building

Some much-needed light industrial space is coming to the New Buffalo Industrial Park. Ellicott Development is reviving plans to construct a 90,000 sq.ft. industrial building on a 4.32-acre parcel at the northeast corner of Dingens Street and James E. Casey Drive. The project was first approved in 2015 but had been put on hold and the approvals expired.
From the new application:
We propose the construction of a 90k square foot single-story warehouse structure. The building will be positioned at the corner of James E. Casey and Dingens Street. On site there will be roughly 141 parking spaces to accommodate our future tenant(s). Three storefront entrances will be located along the south elevation facing Dingens Street. The entrances will each feature decorated brick pilasters. Behind the building, on the north elevation, there will be loading docks and a recessed dock area with approximately six back-end loading berths.