Duff’s Puts Elmwood on its Menu

Duff’’s Famous Wings is planning to take over the former Casa-di-Pizza building at Elmwood and Hodge owned by Sinatra & Company Real Estate.  Sinatra and Creative Structure Services are seeking a Use Permit from the City for the restaurant and also approval for renovation plans.  Duff’s will be bringing its wings and adding brick oven pizza to the Elmwood location.

Plans call for seating for 120 in the first floor dining room and a small outdoor patio with five tables.  A banquet facility would be located on the second floor.  Existing second-story windows would be replaced with folding window systems.

Sinatra & Company Real Estate purchased the property at 471 Elmwood for $1.25 million in February 2016.  Earlier plans called for demolishing the building and replacing it with a Dash’s Market and residential space.  That plan was shelved when Sinatra and Ellicott Development were awarded development rights for the adjacent Children’s Hospital campus.

