DRAGONS LOVE TACOS at Theatre of Youth brings silliness to an appreciative and very young crowd

THE BASICS: DRAGONS LOVE TACOS, play by Ernie Nolan based on the book by Adam Rubin, presented by Theatre of Youth, directed by Kyle LoConti runs through June 1, Saturdays and Sundays, May 11, 12, 18 and 19 at 2 p.m., plus Saturday June 1 at both 2 and 4 p.m. at the Allendale Theatre, 203 Allen Street (884.4400). www.theatreofyouth.org Recommended for ages 4+ There is no intermission because the runtime is under an hour. Budget a little extra time for the post-show talk-back and “stage magic” demonstrations followed by on-stage photo-ops with the dragons.

THUMBNAIL SKETCH: When mom goes food shopping, young Robbie and his dog let four dragons in to play! The dragons bring tacos, lots and lots of tacos: great big tacos, and teeny tiny tacos EXCEPT spicy tacos! When spicy salsa is added to the mix, fiery trouble ensues, with lots of dragon butt shaking to the delight of the young crowd. Fortunately, the dragons are as adept at home repair as they are at making tacos and all ends well.

THE PLAYERS, THE PLAY, AND THE PRODUCTION: With few exceptions, the players are all old hands at Theatre of Youth. The four dragons are played by Melinda Capeles as the “Yellow Dragon” who is silly, Joe Isgar (his TOY debut) as the “Blue Dragon” who is shy, Daniel Torres as the “Red Dragon” who is friendly, and Alexandria Watts as the “Green Dragon,” the baby of the four. Dan Urtz plays several television personalities, one of which, the “Dragonologist” steps off the screen to become an active participant as a sort of National Geographic guide with a wide variety of Monty-Pythonesque “Silly Walks.”

Preston Williams plays Leroy, the family dog; Victoria Pérez is the pre-recorded voice of the mom; her (real life son) Carlos Maggiolo Pérez, and Alejandro Pérez alternate playing the on-stage son (for both young actors this is their TOY debut).

The stage design by Kenneth Shaw is impressive, not so much as the play starts, but as the flames rise and the walls are scorched by dragon, uh, not quite “breath” exactly (the result of their eating spicy salsa) the effect is quite magical as are the dragon costumes (Barbara Priore, Head of Wardrobe).

It’s perfect for the pre-school and K-1 crowd, and TOY is expert at knowing their viewers, so if you have a member of the target audience in your family, but all means go. But don’t expect any subtle “adult” humor. Your trip will be one of those parental “labors of love.”

UP NEXT: A wide variety of programs for kids packaged as one dozen “Summer Workshops” for children who will be entering grades K-2, 1-3, 3-6 with one for high schoolers about to enter grades 9-12. These will be held this summer during July and August and you can read more and watch a short video here.

