Doors Open Buffalo: One Month Away!

Author: Brad Hahn
Doors Open Buffalo is one month away – and Explore Buffalo needs your help for this exciting new event! On Saturday, June 15, 36 downtown buildings will open their doors for the public to tour for free. Organized by Explore Buffalo, Doors Open Buffalo will showcase Buffalo’s unique architecture and history through a day of free public access to some of our city’s most significant buildings. From the DL&W Terminal at Canalside to Hauptman-Woodward on the Medical Campus, there will be places to explore that you’ve never been inside before!
Check out the list of participating buildings at doorsopenbuffalo.org. On June 15, either use the map on the Doors Open Buffalo website to guide you to participating buildings, or pick up a map & guide at the event hub in front of the Central Library on Lafayette Square. All of the participating locations are within one mile of the Central Library, so walk, bike, or use the free Metro Rail downtown to get around. And be sure to stop in at a downtown cafe or restaurant when you need a coffee or lunch!
Volunteers Needed! We need about 75 more volunteers for Doors Open Buffalo – can you help for a 3-hour shift on June 15? Volunteers will work at one building to greet and count people at the entrance and direct people inside the building. Event volunteers will not be leading a guided tour inside the building. Volunteers can request to work together – so groups of volunteers, including school groups and Scout groups are encouraged! To sign up to volunteer, please go to: doorsopenbuffalo.org/volunteer Volunteer orientation sessions will be held in late May and early June to provide instructions to Doors Open Buffalo event volunteers.
Doors Open Buffalo is generously funded by the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Legacy Fund at the Community Foundation of Greater Buffalo, the Cameron and Jane Baird Foundation, Wells Fargo Bank, the Seneca Gaming Corporation, the CSAAHN Fund at the Community Foundation of Greater Buffalo, and the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature; administered by Arts Services Initiative of Western New York.