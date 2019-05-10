Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Done Deal: Ciminelli Purchases Waterfront Village Site

Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation purchased a City-owned parcel at 240-260 Lakefront Boulevard for its proposed West End project today.  Ciminelli paid $1.3 million for the 2.4-acre site.

Twenty townhouses are planned for the site.  Ciminelli has been working on the project since it was designated developer for the site in 2015 and revised its plans several times to meet neighbor objections.  The City-approved project, prepared by Carmina Wood Morris, calls for eight three-story townhouses between the Marina Park and Portside developments, a green space along Erie Basin Marina, and three, four-unit townhouse buildings along Lakefront Boulevard and Ojibwa Circle.

