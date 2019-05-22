Done Deal: 730 West Avenue

A principal of Lackawanna’s Oneida Trucking has purchased a West Side property. Heron Clan Properties LLC paid $300,000 for 730 West Avenue and 111 Hampshire on Monday. In 2017, seller Perry Hill had City approvals to convert 730 West into 13 apartments and the adjacent garage at 111 Hampshire into commercial space. From the listing:
Development opportunity in Buffalo’s fastest appreciating neighborhood. Sale includes the 14,000+ square foot, 2 story building with flat roof and the building located at 111 Hampshire Street (surveyed as one property). The sale can include stamped architecture plans approved for 13 townhouses and there is sufficient parking for development of 19 total bedroom, townhouses, condos, and/or apartments. Property is located less than 10 blocks from D’Youville College, and three blocks from $28.7 million Niagara Street infrastructure improvement project.
The two-story, 10,360 structure at 730 West was built in 1890 as a livery. Sources say the new owner plans to renovate a portion of the site into his personal residence and has long-term plans to convert the balance of the property into apartments.