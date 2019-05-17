Dash’s Opens Next Week

Dash’s on Hertel is opening next Wednesday. The 47,500 sq.ft. new grocery store at the corner of Hertel and Starin avenues replaces a smaller Dash’s that was demolished next door.
The first floor of the building has 32,000 sq.ft. and will house the new grocery store’s retail space and the second floor’s 15,500 sq.ft. contains an open eating area, offices, a community room, and virtual office space that will be able to be rented by the community.
The building façade is intended to complement the current Hertel Avenue neighborhood design. The building features a radius corner façade, with brick corbelling, and cast stone cornice mimicking the significant architecture of the neighborhood. The exterior is predominately brick with areas of decorative metal infill panels, window systems, decorative steel ornamental railings, and a cast stone water table.
Wendel is engineer and architect for the $12 million project.