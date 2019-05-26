Construction Watch: 505 Ellicott

Sally Cook: City of Dreams

Exhibition on view: May 31 – July 26, 2019

Opening Reception: Friday May 31, 5 – 9pm | The artist will be present

Gallery Hours: Thursday and Friday 11am – 4pm and by appointment

Eleven Twenty Projects: 1120 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14209

Eleven Twenty Projects is pleased to announce a special exhibition City of Dreams – a selection of paintings by Buffalo born artist Sally Cook. This show marks a re-emergence of sorts for Cook, a prolific artist with a diverse and iconoclastic painterly language. Known primarily for her unique magic realist still lifes and portraits, this exhibition, her first in nearly 10 years, will explore early Abstract Expressionist and Hard Edge Geometric works from her halcyon days spent as part of New York City’s seminal 10th Street Collective.

Cook’s paintings are heavily rooted in a deep understanding of color and texture and despite a wide diversity between the three styles of painting, formal connections are clearly apparent. Cook has, throughout her career, emphasized a lively interaction of colors as well as a complex sense of pattern and repetition. At the same time, Cook has never been constrained by the imperatives of any particular style, even while painting within that style. As she says, “I want to use everything — all color and all form — bending it to my idea of what a painting should be”.

Where her Abstract Expressionist works are light and ethereal, Cook’s geometric pieces are emphatic in their treatment of the hard line and employ a rigid, specific color palette. Interestingly, elements seen in these first two genres are also apparent in the markedly different magic realism paintings. These later works are fantastical dreamscapes containing multiple areas of geometric patterning combined with a singular faux primitive treatment of the subjects in her paintings. The formal devices Cook refined in earlier works are omnipresent in the magic realism paintings, with the added element of quixotic, narrative self-portraits.

The later paintings also coyly comment on the artist’s lineage of paintings by including uncanny re-painted depictions of earlier works into a new scene. Early Abstractions and geometrics make appearances hanging on the imagined walls of Cook’s self-portraits. It is a testament that none of these three styles of work solely define her artistic ambitions, rather, they are a shared sphere of expressing the intentions of a creative mind. Consistent in her perpetual search for beauty, Cook’s paintings are not restricted to specific ideas or relegated to singular paths. She has been wholly adventurous and exploratory in her search for the beautiful, incorporating literary, poetic and musical influences into her paintings.

ABOUT THE ARTIST:

Sally Cook is a painter and poet who was born in Buffalo, NY, and raised in Evans, NY. She and her husband, political cartoonist Bob Fisk now live in Silver Creek, NY. Cook’s work has been exhibited in solo and group shows throughout the U.S. and Canada and is included in the permanent collections of the Burchfield Penney Art Center, the N.S.D.A.R. Museum in Washington, D.C., and the William H. Littlefield Collection at Harvard University, and numerous private collections. Sally Cook was designated a “Living Legacy” artist by the Burchfield Penney Art Center in 2015 and her work will be featured in the upcoming History of Painting in WNY at the Burchfield Penney Art Center in Fall 2019. University of Buffalo Art Galleries will be mounting a retrospective of Cook’s in February 2020 at UB’s Center for the Arts.