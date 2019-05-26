Construction Watch: 505 Ellicott

Work is underway to convert a former warehouse located at 505 Ellicott Street into a mix of 24,000 sq.ft. of office and restaurant space. Uniland Development Company is making extensive façade changes while splitting the building into two floors.
Uniland’s Buffalo High Technology Centre Inc. purchased Frey the Wheelman properties at 520, 522, and 525 Ellicott Street, 41-53 E. Tupper Street, and 693 Washington Street in 2014. 505 Ellicott Street was purchased by Uniland President Carl Montante for $1 million at the same time. 520 Ellicott, a three-story, 23,000 sq.ft. office building, was completed on one of the Frey sites at the southwest corner of E. Tupper and Ellicott streets. That building is anchored by Buffalo Dialysis and Huron Consulting.
Uniland is also constructing a new post office on Washington Street as it formulates a plan for the current 1.99 acre post office property that it bought in November for $3.05 million and is exploring development options for nearby 899 Main Street that it bought in March for $4.335 million.
