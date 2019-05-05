Construction Watch: 297 W. Utica

Exterior work is taking shape on an apartment building being constructed at 297 W. Utica Street. The three-story building will include ground-floor parking for nine cars and eight apartments on the upper floors.
Apartments will be two-bedroom units with approximately 1,200 sq.ft. of living space. There is a studio apartment on the ground floor.
Whitesand Family L.P. is the developing the project designed by Dean Architects PLLC. It is located adjacent to, and takes design cues from, a two-building apartment complex at 305 W. Utica.
Last month, Whitesand cleared its first step towards building an apartment building north of the former Bullfeathers restaurant at 1020 Elmwood Avenue. The Zoning Board approved variances for that project allowing the four story building with the stipulation that the fourth floor be recessed from the front façade.