Construction Watch: 1325 Michigan

A fantastic commercial building at the corner of Michigan and Riley Street is coming back to life. 1325 Michigan LLC is undertaking the work. The LLC is comprised of four core members who are also members of the Farmer Pirates Cooperative. The Farmer Pirates Cooperative is a defacto community land trust. The Pirates currently own thirty vacant lots, or about three acres of land on the East Side. This land is held in common by members of the cooperative from the Michigan Riley Farm and at Common Roots through long-term lease agreements.

1325 Michigan will become a community center, and will include a commercial kitchen space and a small food-based storefront, establishing a space where farmers from the Michigan-Riley Urban Farm and other farms within the Farmer Pirates Cooperative can wash and prepare produce for distribution to the community or for preparation on site.

“There has been extensive structural repairs to the building and that this is really a ‘save’ from demolition,” says Mike Raleigh of Farmers Pirates. “The wood partition on the front of the building is close to being removed. We have been building new window and door sections.

There will be a lot more to see in the near future.”

“It is one of the last standing commercial structures on this section of Michigan,” Raleigh added. “It has great potential to become a community anchor and center for light commercial activity for the neighbors who live here and surrounding neighborhood. People walk and drive by when we’re working on it every day and ask what it will be, and tell us it hasn’t been open in 25 to 40 years. Some folks still remember it as a laundromat, other lived in the apartments way back or knew people who did.”

The building consists of two sections constructed at different times. According to Raleigh, the section that meets the corner of Michigan Avenue and Riley Street was constructed before 1900, while the southern half of the building went up 20 years later, replacing a two-story wooden frame house that was on the site.

In terms of more major repairs, the building will need a new roof and re-framing of the second floor wall. In order to create the open-air courtyard space, the group will install steel reinforcements to secure the existing brick walls. They also will have to reset the cast iron column in the front right corner of the building, which sustained damage years ago from a car crashing into that side of the building. The rehab will also include new windows, mechanical systems, and build-out of the commercial kitchen and bathrooms.

Though parts of the building’s roof suffered structural damage, the group has decided to take a more creative approach by adapting that section into an open-air venue for cultural performances and events. “The flat roof portion of the building collapsed some time in the 2000s,” Raleigh said. “We think it presents a unique opportunity to create this outdoor courtyard that will be ideal for events, live music, media and art installations, dramatic performances, neighborhood functions and parties, and hopefully a recurring farmers market.”