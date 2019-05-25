Construction Watch: 12 E. Tupper

Construction is in the final stretched at 12 E. Tupper. Chris Jacobs is converting the building’s second floor from office space to five apartments. The first floor will continue as retail or office space. Jacobs purchased the two-story building in October 2015 for $550,000.
Each of the five apartments are one bedroom and one bath and include an in-unit laundry. Off-street parking and storage units are also available. For the three listings on ForRent.com, apartments range in size from 751 to 792 square feet and rent from $1,350 to $1500. Construction progress tours are being scheduled and first occupancy applications are now being accepted according to the listings.
Lamparelli Construction is the contractor on the project.