Construction Watch: 1159 Main Street

Work is underway on mixed-use project north of the Medical Campus. Cedarland Development and D&S Capital Real Estate have started site work on the Buffalo Motor Lodge site located at 1159 Main Street. The five-story building will include 215 apartments, making it the largest new downtown area residential project constructed in recent years.
Dagher purchased and demolished the run-down motel in 2014 and proposed a new hotel for the site. The hotel plan was ditched in 2016 and plans for a four-story, 90,000 sq.ft. office building were drawn up for the site. That plan was replaced with the mixed-use project now underway.
The approximately 130,000 sq.ft. building will include approximately 215 apartment units (consisting of 85 one-bedroom, 15 two-bedroom and 115 studio apartments), as well as three ground-level commercial spaces of approximately 1,200 sq.ft. each. The apartment units will be located on floors one through five and the 5th floor will feature interior lounge space with an adjacent exterior rooftop deck. The first floor will include 4,200 sq.ft. of residential amenity, office and co-work space.
Anastasi Trucking & Paving Co. is doing the site development work.