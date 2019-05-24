Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Construction Watch: 1111 Elmwood

0 Comments

The first two floors of 1111 Elmwood is taking shape.  Chason Affinity Companies is developing the four-story building at the southeast corner of Elmwood and Forest avenues that will include 40 condominiums and 10,500 sq.ft. of retail space.

The building, designed by Carmina Wood Morris, will contain a mix of one to three-bedroom condominiums.  Seven walk up townhomes, five fronting Elmwood and two along Forest, and 33 one and two-story units are planned.

The facade of the building will be articulated with colonnades, arches, bays, a transparent glass atrium, balconies, cornices, brackets, diverse window patterns and other architectural details constructed with quality materials such as brick and precast concrete.

The fourth floor, and portions of the third, will be recessed to reduce the visual impact of the building from ground level.  There will also be parking for 97 vehicles accessible from Forest Avenue.

Tagged with:

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments