Construction Watch: 1111 Elmwood

The first two floors of 1111 Elmwood is taking shape. Chason Affinity Companies is developing the four-story building at the southeast corner of Elmwood and Forest avenues that will include 40 condominiums and 10,500 sq.ft. of retail space.
The building, designed by Carmina Wood Morris, will contain a mix of one to three-bedroom condominiums. Seven walk up townhomes, five fronting Elmwood and two along Forest, and 33 one and two-story units are planned.
The facade of the building will be articulated with colonnades, arches, bays, a transparent glass atrium, balconies, cornices, brackets, diverse window patterns and other architectural details constructed with quality materials such as brick and precast concrete.
The fourth floor, and portions of the third, will be recessed to reduce the visual impact of the building from ground level. There will also be parking for 97 vehicles accessible from Forest Avenue.