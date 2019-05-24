Buffalo Place announces schedule for “Thursday & Main” concert series at Fountain Plaza

Buffalo Place has announced the 2019 live music line-up for its free outdoor summer series, Thursday & Main. The shows will run each week, from June 13th to August 8th. While the concert series has been around for a few years (Queen City Social), it is now going by a new name. Although the name has changed, everything else about the engaging concert series will remain the same.
The idea for Thursday & Main first came about as way to pay homage to the throwback concert series Thursday at the Square. Buffalo Place wanted to create a more intimate setting, featuring local bands, that would offer downtown workers another reason to stick around instead of simply heading home after work. The concert series also helps to bolster business for shops and restaurants on and around Main Street on Thursday evenings throughout the summer.
Thursday & Main at Fountain Plaza (Main at Chippewa Streets) is presented by M&T Bank.
The 2019 Thursday & Main season schedule will feature:
- Thursday, June 13, 2019 Willie Nile with special guest Bruce Wojick
- Thursday, June 20, 2019 The Tins with special guest Zak Ward
- Thursday, June 27, 2019 Humble Braggers with special guest VR Sunset
- Thursday, July 11, 2019 An Evening with Funktional Flow
- Thursday, July 18, 2019 An Evening with The Strictly Hip
- Thursday, July 25, 2019 Eric Van Houten
- Thursday, August 1, 2019 Ron Hawkins (of Lowest of the Low) with special guest Sonny Baker
- Thursday, August 8, 2019 The CPX with special guest TVMTN
(No event on Thursday, July 4, 2019)
“Buffalo Place is pleased to be working with Fat Bob’s Smokehouse, Frankie Primo’s +39, and SOHO Burger Bar, who will offer food options for purchase throughout the season. Buffalo Place was delighted to engage partner agency Crowley Webb to develop the new Thursday & Main brand. Crowley Webb generously provided invaluable branding insights, design recommendations, and creative materials to the initiative. We thank Crowley Webb for their support of Buffalo Place initiatives and Downtown Buffalo.” – Buffalo Place
Thursday & Main is made possible with the generous support of our official sponsor family. The series is presented by M&T Bank and supported by Crowley Webb, Try-It Distributing, and Big Ditch Brewing Company.