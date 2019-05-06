Buffalo Bike Party presents Prom Night

May is National Bike Month, with means that groups and organizations all over Buffalo are planning events that center around cycling. From the Slow Roll Season Opener (today – Monday, March 6) to Bike to School Day (Wednesday, May 8), there’s a bike event for everyone. The most important thing is that as many people get out to ride as possible. The more people riding bikes in Buffalo, the safer our streets will be. That’s because the more people riding, means that we get better bike infrastructure, better safety features, and an overall better Buffalo cycling street grid.
On Friday, May 10, Buffalo Bike Party will host a Prom Night, where cycling couples can get dressed up and ride their bikes though the city streets. This is a chance to relive your youth. It’s a chance to go to “the prom” that you always wanted attend. It’s an opportunity to get a little goofy, and hand out with some friends in a manner that’s just a little bit different.
For those interested in participating in this prom on two wheels, meet at Colonial Circle at 7pm on Friday, May 10 – the actual ride kicks off at 8pm. As for the route? Well, that has not been announced, but stay tuned to this Facebook event page for more details.
If you have fun on the Prom Ride, then you will want to join the Buffalo Bike Party for other monthly rides. It’s a great way to get out on the road with lots of other cyclists, and meet some new friends along the way.
To find out about more National Bike Month events taking place in Buffalo, visit GObike Buffalo.
Lead image: By Buffalo cartoonist David Corbett. Cartoon presented by Hyatts – All Things Creative.