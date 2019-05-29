Buffalo Bands Together – House Sessions @ Rowhouse

The owners of Rowhouse Bakery & Restaurant have a new musical trick up their sleeve. After a recent trip to Washington, DC, they came away with an idea that they feel will suit the venue perfectly.
On Friday nights, Rowhouse will transition into a super atmospheric night club, with different musicians playing in various rooms. “It’s going to be like a mini music festival,” said co-owner Sean Tuohey. “Every room will sound different. We have enlisted the expertise of musicians from Villa Maria and University at Buffalo – these are mostly grad students and professors. We have given them no parameters or guidelines. There might be a chill DJ, or a roaming musician, or a low-key band playing in a room. Wherever you go there will be live music, throughout the night. You never know what you will come across, or who will be playing. We’re creating a live music experience where musicians will want to come play with one another. It’s going to be eclectic, and avant-garde. We believe that there is nothing like this in Buffalo, but it exists in other cities. Hopefully music lovers will appreciate this, and we can grow this vibe and scene.”
The first House Sessions @ Rowhouse will take place this coming Friday, from 9pm to 1am. This is not going to be a loud, raucous event – rather it will be toned down, experiential setting, featuring a group of curated musicians who are all playing for the fun of it, and who want to expand the live music boundaries of Buffalo.
If you are a musician, and would like to learn more about House Sessions @ Rowhouse, you can email 2esean@gmail.com.
House Sessions
Hosted by Rowhouse Bakery & Restaurant | 483 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, New York 14202
Friday, May 31, 2019
9 PM – 1 AM
No cover charge