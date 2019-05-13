Big Reveal: Shea’s Elevator Tower

The long-planned elevator tower at Shea’s Performing Arts Center is moving forward. In the works since 2008, the tower will increase accessibility and add restrooms, offices, storage and concession space. To make way for the tower, a steel structure behind Theater Place will be removed. Western New York Regional Economic Development Council has allocated $1 million towards the $3 million+ project.
The facility provides:
• Two elevators services six floors
• Additional restrooms on two floors
• Expanded concession area on the second floor
• Third floor meeting facility
• Office space on the fourth floor
• Mechanical and storage space in the basement and on the fifth floor
According to an engineer’s report, the steel structure has major rusting, delamination and loss of section at the column bases, causing “great concern to the stability of the structure.”
Demolition work could start this summer and construction on the tower within 18 to 24 months. Kideney Architects designed the addition.