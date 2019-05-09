Big Reveal: Schaefer Malt House Lofts

An historic building on the west side has a residential future. Pitoune Development is proposing to convert the former Schaefer Malt House at 520 7th Street into 32 apartments. The four-story building is part of a complex that includes Community Beer Works that opened last year.
The project needs two area variances from the City Zoning Board in regards to interior side
yard parking and relief for maximum lot width. From the application that will be reviewed by the Zoning Board on May 15th:
The proposed intent is to convert the abandoned four-story “tower’ wing of the project site into 32 apartment units. Units will be a mix of one and two bedrooms. Proposed is a tenant outdoor green space at the corner of Busti Ave. and Jersey St.. Bicycle parking facilities will be provided in the basement accessible via a new elevator. The property will be landscaped to meet the City of Buffalo UDO. Proposed is removing hardscape areas along the corner of 7th St. and Jersey St. and returning to grass areas.
A new parking lot for the apartment tenants is indicated along 7th street that includes new landscaping, median island, fencing, screening, and waste corral.
Schneider Architectural Services is designing the project. The development team includes Jake Schneider and Giles Kavanaugh.