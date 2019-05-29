Big Reveal: Ellicott Development’s Medical Campus Addition

Ellicott Development is planning a second new building at its Our Lady of Lourdes site on the north end of the Medical Campus. The nine-story building will include retail space and six levels of parking topped by a hotel. The building would be located west of the historic Lourdes church and the six-story office building Ellicott is building at 1091 Main Street.
From the project application:
We propose the construction of a new 9-story structure which will include approximately 12k square feet of ground floor retail space and a 104-room extended stay hotel on the upper 4 floors. The building will include six levels of structured parking, one of which will be partially below grade at the basement level, for approximately 430 vehicles total. Floors 1- 5 of the parking structure will have vehicular access from Old Best Street while the basement level will be accessed from Ellicott Street. Additional parking will be located as shown on an adjacent temporary surface parking lot to the south of St. Paul Street that will undergo development in a later phase. The proposed 9-story structure will internally connect with the 6-story retail/medical office structure, currently under construction, by way of 2nd floor enclosed pathway that would be constructed between the buildings. This connecting link will also include a conference space for tenant use.
Designed by Kideney Architects, the proposed structure offers a modern exterior primarily comprised of precast concrete and glass. The color palette of the proposed structure along with textural characteristics and material setbacks has been selected to coordinate with the exterior of the adjacent 6-story retail/medical office building to the west with which it will be connected.
Ellicott officials have said the hotel plan is flexible and the floors could also be residential. Long-term, Ellicott has plans for a second office building. It would be seven or eight stories on a rectangular-shaped parcel that sits behind a Wendy’s restaurant. Plans for that building will be tenant-driven.
The 167,000 sq.ft., six-story building at 1091 Main will contain a variety of retail and office space along with one level of underground parking for 50 vehicles. Designed by Smith + Associates Architects, General Physicians and a dental practice affiliated with the University at Buffalo have signed leases for space in the building. Concept Construction Corp. is overseeing the construction.