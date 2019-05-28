Big Deal: 619 Exchange Street Sold

A Rochester-based developer has purchased a piece of the Larkin District. Park Grove Realty’s PG Larkinville LLC bought 619 Exchange Street today for $1.45 million from MU Partners. The four-story building at the southwest corner of Larkin and Exchange streets contains 100,000 sq.ft. of space.
From the listing:
±100,000 SF property at one of the last remaining conversion opportunities in Buffalo’s Larkin District. The building, built in 1908, was designed by the office of Louise Blanchard Bethune, America’ s first professional woman architect. Brick and timber construction houses excellent hardwood floors throughout.
Steps to Larkin Square, Key Bank’ s northeast headquarters, Larkin Center of Commerce, Hydraulic Hearth, 500 Seneca, and Flying Bison Brewing Co.
Thee freight elevators, updated electric, Time Warner Cable fiber lines, dry sprinkler system, and full basement.
The property is steps from Larkin at Exchange and Larkin Center of Commerce. It is also close to two conversion projects that brought high-end lofts to the neighborhood: Seneca Street Lofts’ 41 units and the 98 units in Hydraulic Lofts at 500 Seneca Street. KCG Development recently completed 147 affordable and market-rate apartments in the former A&P Warehouse at 545 Swan Street.
Park Grove is also partnering with Roger Trettel to develop a 10-story apartment building at 990 Niagara Street.