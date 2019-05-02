Better Look: Symphony Row

Severyn Development is moving forward with its revised plans for a row of townhouses near Kleinhans Music Hall. Five townhouses with alleyway garages are planned for a vacant lot at 71-77 Fourteenth at the corner of Jersey Street. The previous plan for the site, which called for six units with street-fronting garages, was widely panned. Studio T3’s design calls for an exterior of stucco with wood trim, laminate panels, and masonry.
From the application to the Planning Board:
Each residence will have approximately 2,100 square feet of living space. The first floor will be set at grade and host a one-car garage with entry from the rear of the building. The first floor will also incorporate a front entrance court facing Fourteenth Street with interior front lounge, and a full bathroom. The second floor will house the main living space for each unit. The kitchen will be positioned in the center of the unit with family room space in the front of the unit facing Fourteenth Street, and dining to the rear. The third floor will be finished with two bedrooms, one full bathroom and an option to add an additional full bathroom if requested by future owners. Laundry units will be housed on the third story as well. Each residence will be completed with a penthouse which will house mechanical equipment and will also access a roof-top sun terrace.
Parking and driveway access will be located in the rear of the building off Jersey Street and will use the existing curb cut to access the rear garages. All five units shall be attached and parceled into five ±1,200 square foot lots. Severyn has a vested interest in the neighborhood and continues to improve a variety of properties surrounding Symphony Row. Severyn Development is excited about the growing demand for residential housing units within the City of Buffalo and are proud to be a part of its revitalization. Severyn believes the Niagara District is the perfect place to introduce this type of new construction and looks forward to investing in the neighborhood.
Severyn purchased the site last June for $240,000.
The Planning Board will review the plans at its Monday meeting, City Hall Room 901, 4 pm.