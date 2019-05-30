Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

BCAR Turning Over Main Place Ramp Operations

Main Place Liberty Group has selected Pay2Park to operate the 1,029 space Main Place parking ramp.  Pay2Park beat out Allpro parking for the management contract.  The ramp had been owned and operated by Buffalo Civic Auto Ramps.  Owning and operating the ramp is expected to help Main Place Liberty Group’s leasing efforts at the mall, tower and Liberty Building.

Pay2Park operates over 30 downtown lots and will take over management of the Main Place ramp July 1.

“Contrary to word on the street, monthly rates will remain the same until at least January 1,” says Joe Puinno, Pay2Park president.  “Any future rate changes will be at the direction of Main Place Liberty Group.”

Pay2Park does plan operational changes.

“We will run the site more efficiently and professionally,” says Puinno.  “We’ll be bringing in new technology to manage the operation.  Our way of thinking is different than BCAR.  We will take care of the monthly customers, many who lease space from Main Place Liberty Group, and free up space for ‘transient parkers’ who are visiting downtown.”

