Barcalo Project Heads to Planning Board

The Planning Board will be reviewing plans for a significant project in the Old First Ward on Monday. Karl Frizlen and Jason Yots are planning to convert the Barcalo Manufacturing complex into market-rate apartments and commercial space.
Plans call for 119 apartments, 40 indoor parking spaces, and 40,000 sq.ft. of office, retail, restaurant, amenity, artist studio, and light manufacturing space.
The multi-story industrial complex contains about 175,000 square feet of developable space and features sturdy brick construction, high ceilings and many original features. The site is eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places, and the developers plan to tap federal and state historic tax credits to help finance their adaptive reuse. Buffalo-based Preservation Studios has been retained to qualify the complex for historic tax credits.
Fifty parking spaces are proposed for nearby 245 Louisiana Street and 42 spaces are planned for 177 Louisiana. The project is slated to open in late 2020 or early 2021.
Between 1896 and 1917, eight buildings were constructed as part of the Barcalo Manufacturing Company complex. Barcalo featured diverse product lines, including metal furniture, mattresses, box springs, hand tools, automobile parts, airplane plates and its now famous “Barcalounger” recliners. Barcalo ceased operations at that location in 1963. The complex has been owned for the last few decades by the Sansone family, which has maintained the sprawling facility while managing a mix of light commercial and artist tenants.
