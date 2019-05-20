Artist Call for Work: Sculpture in the Heart of Allentown

Thanks to funding from a NYS Main Street Grant, the Allentown Association has issued a Call for Work by artists. The final work is to be presented on a giant 7′ tall sculptural letter “A”, which will be located at the southwest corner of Delaware and Allen. The new sign goes hand-in-hand with Phase 1 of the Allen Street Reconstruction Project, currently underway.
The intent is to cultivate great ideas for a new sign that will be created and installed as part of the Allen Street Reconstruction Project.
The Artist Call for Work is not only a point of pride for the neighborhood, there is also a $1000 honorarium that will be gifted to the chosen artist. The work of the artist will be painted/applied to the two faces of aluminum “A” – both sides will then be painted and protected with an anti-graffiti coating.
“The story of Allentown is evidenced in the people who bring the neighborhood to life – residents and visitors who appreciate the devotion to our past while ensuring a legacy for future generations. This is what makes Allentown unique to Buffalo. Our preserved structures and artistic community are not just bricks, mortar, and paint. They are inextricably part of our soul. The ‘A’ sculpture and the selected artist who will make it special will add to our unique urban atmosphere.” – Erica M. Burzynski, Allentown Association Interim Executive Director
Artists may request materials by sending an email to executivedirector@allentown.org.
Here’s a link to the RFP Submission form.