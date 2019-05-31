Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Art Alive 2019

0 Comments

Each year, students, community groups, organizations, families, and individuals participate in a sensational art event that essentially takes prized works of art from the Albright-Knox and turns them into 3-dimensional sculptures that come alive right before your eyes. 

The event is called Art Alive, and it takes place on the back lawn of the Albright-Knox Art Gallery. Art Alive features a series of tableaux vivants – famous art works that are brought to life by art enthusiasts who size up sculptures and paintings before setting out to recreate them in a magical outdoor setting.”

We invite the entire community to join us to see the overwhelming creativity on display, and vote for your favorite tableaux in the People’s Choice Awards. There will be music, art activities, and more to celebrate this special community event. – The Albright-Knox

The event takes place on The AK’s lawn, facing Delaware Lake. This is a wonderful family friendly adventure that immerses people into the world of art in ways that must be seen to be believed.

Art Alive 2019

Saturday, June 1, 2019

12–2 pm

See Facebook event

More than $1,000 in cash prizes is given to winning tableaux. Celebrity judges will select the Best Tableau from the Albright-Knox’s Collection or AK Public Art, Best Craftsmanship, and Most Creative Entry. These awards will be given in each category (Grades K–8, Grades 9–12, and Adult/Family Group).

Lead image: Students from John F. Kennedy Middle School re-create Edward Hicks’s Peaceable Kingdom, 1848 (Collection Albright-Knox Art Gallery), at Art Alive 2018. Photograph by Tom Loonan.

Tagged with: , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments