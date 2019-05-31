Each year, students, community groups, organizations, families, and individuals participate in a sensational art event that essentially takes prized works of art from the Albright-Knox and turns them into 3-dimensional sculptures that come alive right before your eyes.
“The event is called Art Alive, and it takes place on the back lawn of the Albright-Knox Art Gallery. Art Alive features a series of tableaux vivants – famous art works that are brought to life by art enthusiasts who size up sculptures and paintings before setting out to recreate them in a magical outdoor setting.”
We invite the entire community to join us to see the overwhelming creativity on display, and vote for your favorite tableaux in the People’s Choice Awards. There will be music, art activities, and more to celebrate this special community event. – The Albright-Knox
The event takes place on The AK’s lawn, facing Delaware Lake. This is a wonderful family friendly adventure that immerses people into the world of art in ways that must be seen to be believed.
Art Alive 2019
Saturday, June 1, 2019
12–2 pm
More than $1,000 in cash prizes is given to winning tableaux. Celebrity judges will select the Best Tableau from the Albright-Knox’s Collection or AK Public Art, Best Craftsmanship, and Most Creative Entry. These awards will be given in each category (Grades K–8, Grades 9–12, and Adult/Family Group).
Lead image: Students from John F. Kennedy Middle School re-create Edward Hicks’s Peaceable Kingdom, 1848 (Collection Albright-Knox Art Gallery), at Art Alive 2018. Photograph by Tom Loonan.