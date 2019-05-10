A City of Buffalo Pop-Up for Mother’s Day @ The Ellicott Square Building

It’s the Friday before Mother’s Day, which means that there’s not much time to get out there shopping? Does that mean that you’re going to bounce around from store to store, scrambling for a gift over the weekend? Doesn’t sound like a lot of fun, does it? If you’re looking to shop, and you’re hoping to have some fun at the same time, then you should know about Saturday’s Pop-Up for Mother’s Day @ The Ellicott Square Building.

“Small businesses, artisans, local vendors will be taking over the lobby of the Ellicott Square Building (295 Main Street) on Saturday morning, May 11th from 11am-3pm for a one stop shopping event you don’t want to miss. Treat your moms, aunts, grandmas or friends to a pre Mother’s Day outing – enjoy time together celebrating the holiday. The event features 50 vendors, cash bar with mimosas, seasonal beer and wine, food stands open for breakfast or lunch, and music. The event also creates awareness for the Healing Arts Program at Oishei Children’s Hospital. Best part? It’s free to the public!”

Shop some of favorite vendors – Blue Table Chocolates, That Popcorn Shack, The Oak Tree Market, Dragonfly Jams & Jellies, Buffalo Made Co., Predmore Creations, Gretchen Cole Jewelry, and potsbydjr. Table categories include jewelry & accessories, DIY & homemade, food, ceramics, art, candles, clothing design & fashion, bath & body, illustration & design, pottery, woodworking, photography and glassware. Each vendor is unique and will be selling one of a kind merchandise.

Don’t forget to check out:

Finishing Touches by Caitlin Krumm – having a huge Summer Sale – New Clothing Markdowns, Summer Scarfs $10, All Leggings $10, Jewelry & Home Goods 15% off when you buy two or more and all hats $12. What Caitlin is most excited about is giving back to the Healing Arts Program of Oishei Children’s Hospital. Shop for a cause by ordering or buying her “Trendy Buffalo OR Life Is Better With Art” t-shirt- a portion of proceeds from each shirt are donated back to the OCH Healing Art Program, and in turn benefits the experience of the tiny patients of Oishei Children’s Hospital.

Stop by the delicious lobby stands of the Ellicott Square Building:

Charlie the Butcher, The Grove, and Griddle & Greens. Enjoy a fresh roast beef sandwich from Charlie the Butcher, a smoothie, juice or healthy yogurt bowl for the Grove and make your own salad or sandwich from Griddle & Greens. Enough choices for your eating pleasure. There is also a cash bar.

Shop, eat, drink, laugh and enjoy!