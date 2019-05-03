3rd Annual Buffalo Blues Benefit for Veterans @ Hamburg Brewing Company

On Monday, May 27 (Memorial Day), the community is invited to attend the 3rd Annual Buffalo Blues Benefit for Veterans, at Hamburg Brewing Company. This special event marks a significant milestone for Blues for Veterans – the organizers are anticipating surpassing the $40,000 donation mark.
According to organizer Bob James, “Since 2017, where we have tapped the talents and time of nearly 200 WNY musicians to ‘give back’ by playing events where proceeds go to WNY veterans charities, including Veterans One-Stop Center of WNY, Buffalo Veterans Mentor Group, WNY Law Center, Compeer/CORPS, and WNY Veterans Housing Coalition. This 3rd annual MEMORIAL DAY event is when we expect to surpass raising/donating $40,000 to these and other local charities (501c3) serving veterans and their families. This May 27 event features 10 acts, including Justin Kubiak, Marty Peters, Hintz of Thunder, Vincent Bonelli, Doug Yeomans, Vin DeRosa, Bob James, South City, Half a Heard, and Porcelain Train. Special merch, a 50:50, and other items serve to collect funds for local veterans in need. The event begins with the presentation of the American Flag by Project 33 Memorial Foundation, honoring a fallen special forces officer from WNY.”
This is the time of year, where we pay respects to the military personnel who have died during service, while recognizing all those that put their lives on the line to protect this country. Of course this is the ultimate sacrifice that anyone can make for their country, which is why it’s so important that we give back to those who have lost the most, while protecting our freedom.
Lead image: Top WNY professional guitarist, Justin Kubiak, who has performed at 10 Buffalo Blues veterans benefit fundraising events since 2017, will lead off the Memorial Day Event with a special Jimi Hendrix-styled Star Spangled Banner.
3rd Annual Buffalo Blues Benefit for Veterans
Monday, May 27 (Memorial Day) 2019
12-7pm
Hamburg Brewing Co. | 6553 Boston State Rd | Hamburg, NY 14075
A suggested $10 is collected at the gate, towards admittance to the tent in an outside setting