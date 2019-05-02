Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

5 Artists, 5 Canvases, 1 Concept

For the second year running, five local artists will come together to paint one theme, on five canvases, in front of a live audience. According to the hosts, That Brown Bag (a Dopeness Project brand) and Buffalo’s Own Artist Group, artists Jalen Law, Qean Ballard, Stacy Murphy, Princessa Williams, and James Cooper III will not know what they are painting until the day of the event. All that they are told is that the theme is hip-hop related. 

“The Art of Hip Hop is an event designed to reconnect the core elements of Hip Hop and highlight it as an art form in and of itself,” said promoter Shantelle Lynette. “The goal of this event is to gather an audience of all ages and backgrounds and create or re-ignite a love for a genre that is intended to give a voice to the voiceless. That Brown Bag and Buffalo’s Own both strive to create opportunities for artists and small business owners to gain exposure and expand their customer base. We hope to provide entertainment, education, and reciprocal relationships for our attendees and participants.”

2nd Annual The Art of Hip Hop: Live Painting Exhibition

Sunday, June 2, 2019 at 4 PM – 7 PM

Family Friendly Event

McCoy Convention Center | 653 Clinton Street | Buffalo NY

$10 Tickets | Eventbrite

