288 Lincoln Pkwy, WOW!

It is spring, which means the real estate market is awaking from its winter slumber. In Buffalo that means each day can bring spectacular new listings such as this stunner at 288 Lincoln Parkway . It can be yours for a mere $924K. You might recognize this beauty as the most recent Decorator’s Show House. It’s relatively unassuming craftsman style exterior conceals a spectacular interior that seems to go on and on and on, with a wide variety of endlessly interesting spaces and rooms. Its got everything you could want in a big old Buffalo home, tons of craftsman style woodwork, a grand stair or two, a cook’s kitchen, fireplaces, all kinds of glass enclosed sitting rooms and more. It feels like a vacation retreat. You could certainly pretend you are on vacation while sitting beside the in ground pool. I have included only a few of the images available so definitely check out the realtor’s listing for a full tour.
Here is the pitch:
Stunning Arts and Crafts residence with an updated state of elegance. Four Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms, and 3 more spacious rooms and full bath on the third floor. Amazing paneled dining room with beamed ceiling and leaded glass. Two first floor sunrooms/solariums and beautifully updated kitchen with new cabinets, granite countertops, high-end appliances all overlooking lovely yard with in-ground pool. Gleaming hardwood floors & spectacular woodwork throughout. Schedule your private showing today!
Within its 4,096 sf the house holds 19 rooms including four bedrooms, three bathrooms, One partial bath, something called a morning room and a foyer. Taxes are 11,758.