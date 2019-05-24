24 Hours in Buffalo: May

The 24 Hours in Buffalo Series is sponsored by Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino

24 Hours in Buffalo is a monthly series we’ve launched to give our readers the rundown on places to explore and things to do in the coming month – whether you’re here for a quick visit and are hoping to squeeze in a mini adventure or two, or you’re a local looking for ideas on where to take your out-of-town guests, or you’re simply stumped on what to do with an upcoming free weekend.

Each month will be a little different, but look for features on a variety of urban adventures – from history tours, to arts exhibits, places to grab a bite, festivals, and more. We hope you discover something new to love about the Queen City!

Friday, May 3 | 8:00 – 9:30 PM

Rec Room

79 W Chippewa St, Buffalo, NY

COST: $25.00

Ages 16+

A gifted musician’ – NPR’s Scott Simon

‘Her melodic and buoyant sound harkens back to the works of Elton John, Billy Joel and Carole King’ – POPMATTERS

‘…sounds by turns like Grey Seal era Elton John, an alt-universe Fiona Apple, and a film noir chanteuse notching her nights in cigarette burns on the fallboard’ – NASHVILLE SCENE

Alicia Witt has played her piano-driven rock all over the world for the past 10 years, including opening for Ben Folds Five, John Fullbright and Jimmy Webb. Her most recent release, 15,000 Days, was produced by Grammy winner Jacquire King (Kings of Leon; Norah Jones; James Bay, etc).

Also known for her decades-long career as a prolific TV/film actress (recently TWD; ABC’s Nashville, the upcoming final season of Orange Is The New Black on Netflix) , her music has been featured in numerous TV and films including several Hallmark Christmas movies, in which she also stars.

A classically trained former competitive pianist, Alicia’s music has been described as ‘sharply personal, boldly melodic pop originals in the Carole King/Billy Joel vein’ and ‘snappy, resilient, emancipated-woman anthems and touching lost-and-found love ballads’ (Philadelphia Inquirer).

Saturday, May 4 | 4:00 to 7:00 PM

The Terrace at Delaware Park

199 Lincoln Parkway, Buffalo, NY

FREE to attend

Enjoy Complimentary Champagne and Hors D’oeuvres at arrival. Join us Saturday May Fourth to Celebrate the Arrival of Spring with our first patio party in Delaware Park. Watch the Ponies on the large screen, sip mint juleps and wear your best hat to win prizes.

Saturday, May 4 + Sunday, May 5 | 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM

Japanese Gardens

25 Nottingham Ct, Buffalo, NY

FREE

Celebrate spring and the cherry blossoms at the 6th Annual Buffalo Cherry Blossom Festival! The Japanese Garden and The Buffalo History Museum will be full of activities including dancers, pink boat rides, crafts, vendors, a pink parade, and an amazing performance line up put together by Music Is Art. Performance line-up, curated by Music Is Art:

PERFORMERS: The Molice, PINKY DOODLE POODLE, DJ Sashimi, Heisei Spirit, JGB SHIBUKI Japanese Drum Group, Naoki Kendama, Odori No Kai, Japanese Group of Buffalo Chorus, Buffalo Nihongo Club Children’s Chorus, UB Kendo club, Green Gymnast C.C., Green Schwinn

DJs: Yedo, Miosi, Devious, Bud Redding, Brian Gorman, A Trex

MURALISTS: Harumo Sato, Chris Main, Vinny Alejandro

LIVE ARTISTS: Kelly Kresconko, Ashley Kay, Thomas Webb, Mark Adamusik Art, Chris Piontkowski

Sunday, May 12 | 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Hotel Lafayette

391 Washington Street

COST: $5 presale, $8 at the door

Kids 10 and under are free

This Mother’s Day treat mom to a Sunday Funday at the historic Hotel Lafayette for the second annual Spring Makers + Shakers: Boozy Artisan Market hosted by Step Out Buffalo. Explore each gorgeous room and hallway while supporting 50 of WNY’s best locally owned shops. While there you can also enjoy free samples from local wineries & distilleries plus the build-your-own-Bloody-Mary and Bubbly bars, sweet & savory crepes, and so much more.

Everything you want and need under one roof for one perfect Mother’s Day event. Treat yo’self (and Mom!) to a fun day of shopping and drinks Sunday May 12, 2019! **Admission includes 10 free raffle tickets** Use your raffle tickets to enter any of the 50+ vendor giveaways with prizes valued $25 and higher!

ARTISAN VENDORS: 1801 handcrafted, 716 Shop, Aeon Apparel, Amyazingly Beautiful – Traveling Beauty Bar, bkindcity, Black Fawn Exchange, Blue Table Chocolates, Buffalo Bead Bar, Buffalo Braid Babe, Buffalo History Buff, Buffalo Stamper, CipShopBflo, Doro Studios, Dragonfly Jams & Jellies, East Hill Creamery, Ed Jakubowski, Erica Bapst Designs, Flowered Wellness, Interstellar Love Craft, Janie’s Closet, jf.vintage, Joyfulenergy Jewelry, Kat’s Kreations by Kathryn Ammirato, Kissed by the Sun Spices, Knits and Threads Co., L’Co Buffalo, LaCott Fine Art, Linwood Candle Co., LitARTure, Live Laugh Love Oilers, Loti Henna Studio, M&M Pickles, Marcie’s Scents, Marys Lakeside Designs, Matcha Muscle, Mooks&bru, Mystic Pines Candle Co, Natalie Rae NY, Nelle Design Studio, Nina’s Grace, Peg’s Hardware, potsbydjr, QueenCityCrafts716, salt + lemons, SJChandmade, Spaghetti & Meatballs, Stoned by Michelina, That Popcorn Shack, The Cheeky Wolf Company, Twisted Threads Buffalo, TwoGuysGoodBuys, VintageChameleon, Vitality Bodywork + Massage, Whimsy Confections, White Crab Soap Co.

BOOZE VENDORS: 810 Meadworks, Black Button Distilling, Buffalo Distilling Company, Niagara Craft Spirits, Ten Thousand Vines Winery, Victorianbourg Wine Estate

Host Daphne York | Music by DJ Lil Gabby

Friday, May 17 | 8:00 PM

Lockhouse Distillery & Bar

41 Columbia St, Buffalo, NY

Lil Gabby & Lockhouse Distillery & Bar present their FIRST EVER drag karaoke event. Doors open at 8:00 PM, show starts at 9:00 PM! Get there early to grab a spot and sign up for your choice of SING or SYNC. 21+ / $5 cover

Sunday, May 19 | 9:00 AM

LaSalle Park

5 Porter Avenue

SkyRide, presented by Independent Health, is GObike Buffalo’s annual event and fundraiser bringing thousands of cyclists on a city-wide tour of historic locations, highway infrastructure and new bicycle facilities. Riders experience the scenic views of downtown Buffalo and the waterfront from the 110-foot-high Skyway and Olmsted’s parks and parkways by bicycle.

New this year: kid-friendly routes, art installations, and three routes to allow folks of all ages and abilities to ride!

Our signature bike ride provides riders the opportunity to explore the past, present and future of Buffalo’s roadways through a route highlighting legacy highways built on the Olmsted Parks System, Scajaquada Creek and our waterfront—the Skyway, Scajaquada Expressway, and Kensington Expressway.

We believe by engaging our city’s many communities and stakeholders in a conversation about the future of our roadways, we can move toward a transportation system that improves health, safety and quality of life for everyone.

Friday, May 31 | 6:30 PM – 9:00 PM

Hertel Avenue, Buffalo, NY

This is a great community event with music playing live on the avenue! Enjoy local musicians, extended boutique hours, light refreshments and all the fun and excitement of North Buffalo restaurants and bars!

