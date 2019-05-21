2019 Sunset Concert Series @ Central Terminal

The Sunset Concert Series at the Central Terminal is back on for 2019. Three2Go Music Alliance is bringing live music back to this majestic historic landmark every second Wednesday, from June to September.
This live music series first got underway in 2016, and was considered a success right out of the gate. That first year saw over 2000 music lovers attend the shows, coming in from as far away as Rochester and Toronto. Each of the concerts features some of the best musicians and bands in the land, along with food and beverages. There is also some seating, for those who don’t feel like standing or dancing.
“The Central Terminal is an architectural draw for tourists, a place worth visiting and worth admiring for its architectural beauty – and its the largest structure on the East Side,” said co-organizer, promoter, and musician Van Taylor. “It serves as a tribute to our past, and a beacon for our future. Fix the Terminal, and you can change a whole lot of things on the East Side of Buffalo. We support the Terminal for its community focus, and especially these 2nd Wednesday events for keeping the community involved and letting them know about this local treasure. Folks have weddings, celebrations, parties, and events at the Terminal in its current state of repair – can you imagine what we can do once the building is restored? We are proud to be part of that by keeping music as peace-making, joyful… with local music as the central part of that catalyst.”
The lineup this year features the following:
- June 12th MOTOWN & POP | Old School B-Boys & Dee Ann
- July 10th BLUES & COUNTRY | Willie May Blues Band & Dark Horse Run
- August 14th FUNK & SOUL | Unity Band & Rod Nickson Project
- September 11th LOUISIANA STYLE & JAZZ | Buffalo Brass Machine & Carol McLaughlin
This is your chance to get up close and personal with one of Buffalo’s most prized architectural wonders. It’s also a chance to discover some of the region’s most regarded music talents.
Sunset Concert Series
Central Terminal, 495 Paderewski Dr, Buffalo, NY 14212
Every 2nd Wednesday of the month from June 12th – September 11th
6:00pm – 8:30pm
$5 at the door or online at sunsetatcentral.bpt.me
Free parking is available. Seating options are available
This is a family-friendly event sponsored by M&T Bank and in support of the Central Terminal Restoration Corporation
Images courtesy Three2Go Music Alliance