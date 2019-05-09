2019 LOCAL Fest

When the Lexington Co-op announced that it was going to open up on Hertel, there was a genuine excitement in the air for a lot of reasons. Not only does the new market have double the retail space, more prepared foods, and indoor seating, it also has three times the amount of parking. While most people will see the expansive parking solely as an opportune place to park their cars, the Co-op is also capitalizing on the lot to host a family friendly festival.
On Thursday, May 16, from 4 PM to 8 PM Lexington Co-op Hertel Ave will be hosting the inaugural LOCAL Fest, where they will be featuring local farmers and produce, a farmers’ market, food and drink, live music, one day deals, and Lexi’s Burger Bar.
It will be the perfect day to gather together with friends and family, to experience healthy and organic food, and lots of regional wholesome flavors. And it’s all going to take place outside, in the parking lot at 1670 Hertel Avenue, with over 40 farmers and vendors.
Stay tuned to the Facebook event page for more details.