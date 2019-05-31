2019 June Reading Invasion

The 1st Reading Invasion of 2019 is heading our way. Per usual, the initial Reading Invasion will be held at Bidwell Parkway. This is the perfect spot to get everyone together the first time out.
If you’re not familiar with a Reading Invasion, the concept is pretty easy. All you have to do is grab your new favorite book, and head to the assigned destination, where you will join others who get a kick out of promoting reading. After all, there are so many events and activities that are centered around watching screens, whether it’s online gaming, viewing sports on TV, or simply checking in on social media. What ever happened to the pastime of reading books? That’s what the Reading Invasion organizers have been wondering, which is why they plan three Reading Invasions throughout the summer.
Along with your book, be sure to bring a chair or blanket, and a friend. Or come alone, and pack a sandwich and something to drink. The most important thing is that you attend the Invasion, thus showing your love of books and your support for the reading movement.
June Reading Invasion
Tuesday June 11, 2019
7pm – 8pm
Bidwell Pkwy, Buffalo, NY 14222 – just east of Elmwood Avenue, by Caffé Aroma and Talking Leaves
Hosted by Buffalo Reading Invasion (stay tuned for news on the other two reading events)