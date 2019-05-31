Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

2019 June Reading Invasion

0 Comments

The 1st Reading Invasion of 2019 is heading our way. Per usual, the initial Reading Invasion will be held at Bidwell Parkway. This is the perfect spot to get everyone together the first time out. 

If you’re not familiar with a Reading Invasion, the concept is pretty easy. All you have to do is grab your new favorite book, and head to the assigned destination, where you will join others who get a kick out of promoting reading. After all, there are so many events and activities that are centered around watching screens, whether it’s online gaming, viewing sports on TV, or simply checking in on social media. What ever happened to the pastime of reading books? That’s what the Reading Invasion organizers have been wondering, which is why they plan three Reading Invasions throughout the summer.

Along with your book, be sure to bring a chair or blanket, and a friend. Or come alone, and pack a sandwich and something to drink. The most important thing is that you attend the Invasion, thus showing your love of books and your support for the reading movement.

June Reading Invasion

Tuesday June 11, 2019

7pm – 8pm

Bidwell Pkwy, Buffalo, NY 14222 – just east of Elmwood Avenue, by Caffé Aroma and Talking Leaves

Hosted by Buffalo Reading Invasion (stay tuned for news on the other two reading events)

See Facebook event

Tagged with: , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside, Buffalo Porchfest, and Paint vs. Paint. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market on Elmwood. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, the Hertel Alley Street Art Festival, and The Flutterby Festival.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments