2019 Discover Downtown Black Rock

By this time, you’ve probably heard a lot about the resurgence of Black Rock, one of the city’s most historic districts. Black Rock is a great place to eat and drink, and it’s also a super family-friendly part of town.
The Black Rock neighborhood is know for a lot of things, including Wegmans, The Dapper Goose, Hot Mama’s, The Phoenix, Barry’s, The Sportsmens Tavern, Louie’s Hot Dogs, The Black Rock Historical Society, The Scajaquada River, the Jesse Kregel Pathway, Assumption Church, Ashker’s Café, Rohall’s Corner, The Viking Lobster Company, Dog Day’s, Joe’s, Angie’s, Interior Design WNY, Spar’s, Madd Ink, Voelker’s, Black Squirrel, Artsphere, Allentown Music, ReStore, Nick’s Place, American Legion (Post 1041), Polish Cadets… and then there’s up and coming Chandler Street, which is also considered Black Rock.
As a way to celebrate the future, and pay tribute to the past, each year a community celebration is held in Downtown Black Rock, which is attended by everyone who loves some good old fashioned fun. There’s a lot to do, for both kids and adults. This is the 21st year that the event will be held, so grab your friends and pay a visit to some of your favorite venues, restaurants, and community centers, to get a real taste of Black Rock and all of its offerings.
- Free bounce house on the lawn at Assumption Church plus children’s craft activities and historical tours (435 Amherst St)
- Free freeze pops and popcorn at the fire station at 395 Amherst Street – view historical displays and a fire exhibit
- Free hot dogs at Habitat for Humanity ReStore (501 Amherst St)
- Donation-based transportation by Queen City Tūk Tūk available between sites (valued at $5 per person)
- Specials at select Black Rock businesses
- Raffle to win a unique hand-made sterling silver ring with an oval black onyx (retail value $150)
The schedule of events is as follows:
12:00 PM | Parade (Amherst St – from Tonawanda St to Bridgeman St/Wegmans)
1:00 PM | Pie Contest @ Ashker’s (414 Amherst)
1:00 PM | Live Music @ Thin Man Brewery (166 Chandler St)
1:00 PM – 4:00 PM | Live Outdoor Music @ 479 Amherst St
2:00 PM | Live Music @ Rohall’s Corner (540 Amherst St)
3:30 PM | Live Music @ Sportsmens Tavern (326 Amherst St)
2019 Discover Downtown Black Rock
Saturday, June 8, 2019
10 AM – 5 PM
To learn more about the festival, please visit this Facebook event page.