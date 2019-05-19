There’s no better time to celebrate Buffalo’s waterways than right now. After years of cleanups, and public and private investments, the waterfront is now a final frontier destination in WNY.
Even before the Buffalo River became “the place to be”, there were a number of groups that believed in the under appreciated body of water. For 19 years, The Valley Community Association has been hosting Buffalo River Fest, along with Rigidized Metals, which organizes the Rigidized Metals River Fest Regatta (as part of the festival).
Proceeds from the Buffalo River Fest will benefit Buffalo River Fest Park including capital maintenance, utilities, insurance, dock upkeep, and grounds maintenance.
Per usual, the 19th Annual Buffalo River Fest is a three day festival, set to take place Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, June 14, 15, and 16. The festival also coincides with the seasonal opening of Duende‘s outdoor Cantina. Other notable festival features include:
- A waterfront photo and memorabilia display
- “I Got It” Bingo
- Food and refreshments
- A kid’s area,
- Vendors
- Historic walking tours
- Live entertainment – Flipside (Friday), Time Pirates and Hit N Run (Saturday), and Dos Fogies (Sunday)
- The Intomes.com Father’s Day fishing contest
- Rigidized Metals River Fest Regatta
This is the perfect chance to get to know a historic part of the city’s waterfront that is well beyond getting its feet wet. It’s “all in” at the 19th Annual Buffalo River Fest, so get ready to have a grand old time with good friends and family.
The Valley Community Association’s 19th Annual “Buffalo River Fest”
Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, June 14 – 16, 2019.
The event will be held from 6pm to Midnight on Friday, from 11am to Midnight on Saturday, and 11am to 5pm on Sunday at Buffalo River Fest Park, located at 249 Ohio Street, Buffalo, NY, near Michigan Avenue.
For more information on the 19th Annual Buffalo River Fest or on the Valley Community Association visit www.thevalleycenter.com.
Lead image courtesy The Valley Community Association