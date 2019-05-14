138 Allen Street Sold – CASH Auction Bravo Rentals

Another significant Allen Street building has sold to a major developer, although the name of the purchaser has not yet been disclosed (sale is not yet finalized). While the sale of the 40,000+ sf building, listed at $1,250,000, is a big deal for Allentown, there is another significant development that people should be tuning into.
From Allen Street, we can see that this is a singularly beautiful building, but not many people know that the 138 Allen Street real estate footprint extends partially down Park Street, where there is also a 20-car parking lot.
The circa 1936 building, until recently, was home to a handful of businesses, including Bravo Rental Equipment.
On Saturday, May 18, starting at 10:00 AM, CASH Realty & Auctions will be handling the sale of a massive amount of event and party items that have been stored in the building. The items were the possession of Bravo (and The Floristry). Following is a partial list of the items that will be for sale:
Champion 2000 W Generator, Honda EX4500, 2007 GMC C6500 24′ Morgan Box W/Lift Gate (46,000 miles), Caterpillar MC 30 Electric Forklift w/Charger, 3 Sets of Forks, Carpet Pole, 4 Pallet Jacks, 18 Wooden Factory Carts, Jet Tech Tunnel Type Dish Machine w/Drain Boards & Pre-rinse, 2 Stainless Steel Work Tables, 3 Compartment Sink, 2 Vulcan Propane Catering Convection Ovens, 3 Vulcan Propane Ovens, 4 General Port-A-Cool Fans, Large Inventory Table Skirting, Table Cloths -Hundreds of Squares, Rectangles & Round, Clothing Racks on Wheels, Fish Bowls, Champagne Fountains, Wicker Baskets, Serving Trays, Large Amounts of Napkins, Chaffing Dishes, Bud Vases, Creamers, Twisted Vases, Pitcher, 4 Ice Chillers, Lot of Tray Jacks, Indoor/Outdoor Carpet, Approximately 650 Place Settings of Monte Carlo & Needle Style Silverware, 290 White Ballroom Chairs, 258 Ivory Ballroom Seat Covers, Lots of Dinner Plates Including: Platters, Bread Plates, Clear Salad Plates & Bowls, Dessert Displays, Soup Bowls, and Coffee Cups; Stock Pots, 4 Portable Single Burner Units, Wine Glasses, Water Glasses, Rocks Glasses, High Ball Glasses, Pilsner Glasses, Cordials, Martini Glasses, Decorative Center Displays, Planters, Drink Bins, Coolers, Projector Screen, 25 Quarter Round Tables, 25 Rectangle Folding Tables, “Flintstone” Decor, 2 Sets of Portable Bar Stools, Sets of Risers, Heaters, Misc. Room Dividers & Oriental Screens, Pumpkin Decor, Cactus Decor, Lots of Pottery, Horse Statues, Wedding Arbors, Large Inventory of Fabric, Vegetable Decor, Brass Table Candle Sticks, Large Lot of Misc. Props, 7 Candelabras, Large Lot of Christmas Trees & Holiday Decor, Large Decorative Columns, Full-Size Christmas Figurines, Statue of Liberty, Huge Wreaths, Lobster Traps, Street Lamp Posts, and small Carousel Horses. Tools & Misc: Bench Vise, Table Top Drill Pres, ENCO 105-110 Milling & Drilling Machine, Sander, 2 Banding Carts, Hand Tools, 2 Eastman Machine Cutters, and 3 Wood Office Desks.
According to the building listing (now sold), the structure was once the home of Kenworthy Printing. The front has housed a furniture fabrication shop called P.L.U.M. Works, and at one point Markel Electric was also an occupant. All of these businesses were interwoven by Markel family ownership interests.
As for the Bravo Rental Equipment business, the auction items are far-reaching. The company’s event rentals ranged from Alice and Wonderland themed parties to exquisite weddings. The auction (see images) will certainly be one of interest for anyone in the party/event business.
CASH Auction – Bravo Rentals
Saturday, May 18, 2019
Starting at 10:00 AM
Entrance at 71 Park Street