10 Reasons to Join BN360

Calling all young professionals! BN360 is the program for you if you want to:
- Meet new people
- Develop new skills and get ahead professionally
- Be a part of the Buffalo Niagara community and feel good about it
BN360 is the young professional engagement and development program of the Buffalo Niagara Partnership, designed for professionals between the ages of 21 and 40 who are living and working in the Buffalo Niagara region.
With more than 1,200 members and 18+ events annually, BN360 provides an avenue for young professionals to meet new people and build relationships, work on developing the skills that will help them grow their careers, and feel empowered personally and professionally.
Here are 10 reasons to become a BN360 member:
- Get ahead: BN360 is a great way to build relationships, make connections, and develop the skills that you need to grow your career.
- Information you want: BN360 events include content that young professionals want and have asked us to provide. Some of the topics you can expect include leadership development, tech talks, personal finance, and conflict resolution. (Did I mention the occasional happy hours?)
- Meet cool people: Relationships are the key to success, and BN360 offers you a great way to meet amazing people who are all working toward common goals. There’s no need to feel nervous—everyone is in a similar situation. And people genuinely want to hear the unique story you have to tell.
- Get involved: More than 1,200 young professionals are BN360 members. Many of them are involved in community groups and will be happy to help you connect.
- No obligations: Some memberships come with a laundry list of expectations and commitments. BN360 is different. Feel free to attend only the events and programs that interest you.
- Plans you don’t have to make: Making plans can be stressful. With BN360, there are events and programs going on every month. All you need to do is invite your friends.
- Free food: BN360 membership includes 18+ events every year, all of which start with complimentary refreshments.
- Happy hours that help: Several times a year, BN360 heads to fun, new venues around the region for “Happy Hour for a Cause” events that raise money for non-profits in Buffalo Niagara.
- Have fun: Professional development doesn’t have to be boring. BN360 events are hands-on and engaging.
- FOMO: Nobody likes to miss out (or attend events alone). With a BN360 membership, those worries are a thing of the past. There’s always something interesting on the calendar and you’re welcome to bring your friends.
Are you over FOMO? We are, too. Now through June 30, get half off a yearly membership and join BN360 for just $40. (That’s just $2.50 per event, in case you were wondering.) Click here and enter the promo code “FOMOPROMO” at checkout.
BN360 is the young professional and engagement program of the Buffalo Niagara Partnership. This content was produced in collaboration between Buffalo Rising and the Buffalo Niagara Partnership. The facts and opinions published in Buffalo Rising express solely the thoughts and opinions of our respective authors.
Learn more about BN360 and find out how you can get involved here. BN360 is presented by Alliance Advisory Group.