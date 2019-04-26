Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Yoga & Flying with One Yoga @ The Bird’s Nest

0 Comments

Are you ready to take your yoga to the next level, literally? Now you can, by taking a Yoga & Flying class with One Yoga at The Bird’s Nest.

This is a chance to get airborne, while keeping yourself grounded at the same time. The class starts off on the ground, warming up with some Slow Flow Yoga, before moving on to three circus stations – Handstands, Hula Hoop, and Aerial Hoop (Lyra). 

This is considered a collaboration workshop, with plenty of changes for creative play. The yoga session is an hour, giving participants plenty of time to get loose… then it’s onto the three circus stations!

Bring a friend, and have fun trying out some new moves, while getting fit at the same time.

No previous experience required.

Where else but The Bird’s Nest are you going to find a class of this nature?

Yoga & Flying with One Yoga @ The Bird’s Nest

Sunday, May 05, 2019

1:00 PM – 3:30 PM

The Bird’s Nest, 64 Fillmore Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14210

Click here to register

Tagged with: , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside, Buffalo Porchfest, and Paint vs. Paint. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market on Elmwood. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, the Hertel Alley Street Art Festival, and The Flutterby Festival.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments