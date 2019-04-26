Are you ready to take your yoga to the next level, literally? Now you can, by taking a Yoga & Flying class with One Yoga at The Bird’s Nest.
This is a chance to get airborne, while keeping yourself grounded at the same time. The class starts off on the ground, warming up with some Slow Flow Yoga, before moving on to three circus stations – Handstands, Hula Hoop, and Aerial Hoop (Lyra).
This is considered a collaboration workshop, with plenty of changes for creative play. The yoga session is an hour, giving participants plenty of time to get loose… then it’s onto the three circus stations!
Bring a friend, and have fun trying out some new moves, while getting fit at the same time.
No previous experience required.
Where else but The Bird’s Nest are you going to find a class of this nature?
Yoga & Flying with One Yoga @ The Bird’s Nest
Sunday, May 05, 2019
1:00 PM – 3:30 PM
The Bird’s Nest, 64 Fillmore Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14210
