Win a custom bike made from black walnut sourced from a felled tree @ Martin House Complex

As if a custom wooden bike from Normal Bicycles wasn’t great enough, co-owner Chris Kudla is setting out to fashion a one-of-a-kind bike that will be constructed using black walnut wood that was donated to The Foundry (a maker’s incubator, home of Normal Bicycles) by the Martin House. The tree was apparently a non-historic feeder tree that was removed for restoration purposes. At the same time, no one likes seeing black walnut go to waste, and now it’s not. Where Normal bikes are typically made from maple, this special edition will be one-off Walnut Urban Scout.

So how does one get her or his hands on such a special bike? Chris and Jessica Kudla will be donating the bike to The Foundry, which will then be raffled off. Proceeds from the raffle will be dedicated to The Foundry’s hands-on educational and entrepreneurship programs.

“We’re grateful to be a part of the community at The Foundry,” says Chris. “Having access to the makerspace resources like the wood shop, metal shop, tech lab has been invaluable to our business.”

Buffalo’s The Foundry will raffle off a Normal Bicycles Walnut Urban Scout to raise money for programs. Raffle draw and celebration to be held at Flying Bison Brewing Company on Friday, May 31st – the bike will be made-to-order in the winner’s size!

“We’re inviting everyone to join us for the raffle and celebration at Flying Bison Brewing Company on May 31st,” says Megan McNally, Executive Director at The Foundry. “It’ll be a great opportunity to see the draw live and enjoy a Flying Bison beer.”

Raffle tickets are now available for $20 each through the Foundry and at several events throughout the month of May. For more details on the raffle and where to purchase tickets, visit the Normal Bicycles website.

More details regarding the event will be shared through the Facebook event.

