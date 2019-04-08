White Gloved Vegan’s Top 10 Vegan Dishes in Buffalo

If you’re already immersed into the ‘vegan scene’ in Buffalo, you are most likely able to find a vegan dish within 10 miles of wherever you are. With that being said, not all vegan food is created equal which is why we compiled our top 10 vegan eats of WNY that you must try… whether you’re vegan or not!
If you’re new to the word vegan, it simply means food made without meat or dairy. And no… it’s not just salad! To your surprise, not a single salad has made the list.
We are not certified food critics by any means but we have traveled the United States and can proudly say that we truly ate our way through vegan America. These dishes are not listed in any order, just our current top ten personal faves that you might be missing out on!
- Vegan Pizza – Pie-O-Mine
3229 Southwestern Blvd. Orchard Park, NY 14127 & 9430 Transit Rd. East Amherst, NY 14051
- “Egg”Cellent Breakfast Sammie – 96 Lives Vegan Bakery
34 Central Ave. Lancaster, NY 14086
- Lentil Meatloaf with Garbanzo Tots – The Steer
3151 Main St. Buffalo, NY 14214
- Lentil Berry Wrap with hummus & get the double order for a few extra dollars – Amy’s Place
3234 Main St. Buffalo, NY 14214
- Fishless Sandwich, VilaVerde Café
388 Porter Ave. Buffalo, NY 14201
- Hummus and Rice Bowl – House of Hummus
502 Elmwood Ave. Buffalo, NY 14222 & 1150 Hertel Ave. Buffalo, NY 14216
- The Vegan Tour of Buffalo – Betty’s
370 Virginia St. Buffalo, NY 14201
- Vegan Wings – Allentown Pizza
94 Elmwood Ave. Buffalo, NY 14222
- Eggless Salad Sandwich – Grindhaus Café
160 Allen St. Buffalo, NY 14201
- Red Curry Seitan Wings –Yey’s Cafe
3225 Main St. Buffalo, NY 14214
We are virtually sending a big thank you to all of these restaurants and others not listed that go out of their way to offer vegan options in Buffalo! You truly care about our diverse and ever-changing dietary preferences.
To see more vegan eats in Buffalo and surrounding area, join the ‘WNY Vegans’ Facebook group for daily updates.
Other exciting news is that were recently engaged in NYC while working on a cardiovascular disease awareness campaign (check out the video below)! We are excited to announce that we are collaborating with Buffalo Indie Weddings to bring awareness to the importance of dietary preferences when it comes to the big day. We aspire to change the landscape from the traditional wedding dinner to alternative but delicious options that adhere to those who have dietary restrictions whether by allergy or by choice. If you are a local restaurant, caterer, or venue and would like to be apart of the ‘White Gloved Wedding’ (as we dubbed it), please contact whiteglovedvegan@yahoo.com. We are excited to share our trials and tribulations with Buffalo in hopes to help other engaged couples that are looking to follow in our footsteps.