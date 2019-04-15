What’s New for Dyngus Day Buffalo 2019: Longer Parade Route, Grammy Winning Polka King & Dyngus Dash

If you thought that you knew everything about Dyngus Day in Buffalo, think again. A lot is changing this year, all for the better. There are more events and activities, as well as new venues. There’s a new run, a new Krupnik sponsor, and a longer parade route. All of these new updates spell out a lot more fun and excitement, at an event that has become one of the city’s signature festivals. If you don’t know Dyngus Day in Buffalo, then you don’t know Buffalo.

Dyngus Day 2019 takes place on Monday, April 22 in Buffalo, New York – the city is “internationally recognized as the Dyngus Day Capital of the World.” This is the day when thousands of people come together to celebrate Polonia and Polish pride on the city’s East Side.

There was a time when the post-Lenten bash was not much a thing in Buffalo, but these days it’s all the rage, and it’s growing each year. Here’s how things are shaping up for Dyngus Day this year:

New Longer Parade Route: The Dyngus Day Buffalo Parade, 5pm on Monday, April 22nd will take a new turn that will accommodate the growing crowds. The parade officially kicks off in front of Corpus Christi Church on Clark Street, then heading down Broadway to Fillmore and turns on Peckham Street. New for 2019, the Parade will take a RIGHT on Memorial Drive near Pussy Willow Park and end at Memorial Drive near the intersection of William Street and Fillmore Ave.

Expanded Pussy Willow Pass Shuttles: Buses will connect all official venues including express bus service to and from parade from 12 different venue locations. A complete listing of Official Dyngus Day Buffalo venues and shuttle routes can be found at www.DyngusDay.com.

America’s Polka King to Perform at Pussy Willow Park: 18-time Grammy Award Winning artist Jimmy Sturr & his Orchestra will perform a three-hour show on the Main Stage at Pussy Willow Park at 8pm. The Dyngus Day Festival at Pussy Willow Park opens at 2pm and features continues live polka music all day.

Dyngus Day Diary on Television: Can’t make it out on Dyngus Day? WKBW-TV will air a one-hour, live broadcast originating from Pussy Willow Park. Now in its fifth year, this Emmy nominated program will air for one hour on Monday, April 22nd, from 7-8 pm. (Encore performance on Saturday, April 27th at 12 noon.)

Dyngus Day Krupnik: Locally distilled 1808 Krupnik has been named the official spirit of Dyngus Day Buffalo. All the ingredients for this popular Polish honey liquor are grown and sourced locally in Western New York. The Krupnik along with Krupnik based cocktails will be available at the Dyngus Day Festival at Pussy Willow Park.

Inaugural Dyngus Day Dash: Dyngus Day morning, runners and fun lovers of all ages will gather at the back of Houghton Park in the cities Kaisertown neighborhood for the first ever Dyngus Day Dash, a pussy willow relay fun run where teams of two will run around a half mile long path. The first partner will hand off a pussy willow branch to his teammate at the half way point who will then continue past the finish line. To register participants can visit www.dyngusday.com

Three New Official Dyngus Day Venues: Three new venues have been added to the growing list of 24 Official Dyngus Day Buffalo Venues. Firehouse Sports Bar and Grill, 2141 Clinton Street, Kaistertown; Macky’s, 1643 Bailey Avenue, and Skoob’s Village Grill, 50 Central Avenue, Lancaster. Official Dyngus Day Buffalo venues financially support the Dyngus Day Buffalo Parade, Pussy Willow Shuttle Program and the Dyngus Day Buffalo marketing efforts.

Dyngus Day Buffalo Official Kick-Off: Dyngus is not just one day! Some of the biggest parties can be found starting on Easter Sunday. At 7pm on Sunday, April 21st, the Blessing of the Instruments will take place at the Leonard Post VFW, 2450 Walden Avenue, Cheektowaga. The evening will include a tribute to Buffalo polka legend Gino Kurdziel who recent passed away in March. Hall of Fame Polka stars Al Piatkowski and Johnny Karas will join the Buffalo Touch Band in this special show.

