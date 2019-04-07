Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Vivid Buffalo’s Half-way to Halloween Pop Up Shop

0 Comments

This past February, a new artistic creative center popped up in the University District called Vivid Buffalo. I posted in advance of their Valentine’s kick-off show, which was a way to introduce a number of artists and artisans who were going to be affiliated with the space. Vivid Buffalo is not just a place for shows and exhibits, it’s also considered a vendor space for artists who are interested in being part of an art cooperative (of sorts). 

Throughout the course of the year, Vivid Buffalo’s owner, Jeremy Miklas, puts on shows where the creative inhabitants of the building set up shop in the gallery, alongside pop-up guest artists and artisans. The next show popping up on the radar is the Half-way to Halloween Pop Up Shop.

About 20 local artists will be represented with over a dozen on location while 6-8 are under consignment,” said Miklas. “Ceramics, jewelry, prints, paintings, metal sculptures, henna art, and mixed media pieces will be featured.  And it will also be a super soft launch for Queen City Vintage clothing who specialize in a lot of sports gear, especially old Bills and Sabres merch. There will be some giveaways and raffles as well.  This is a perfect opportunity to get Mother’s Day shopping out of the way!!

Vivid Buffalo and Color Puke Designs present Half-way to Halloween Pop Up Shop

Saturday April 13, 2019

10am-7pm

Vivid Buffalo Creative Center | 3124 Main Street | Buffalo NY | Facebook

vividbuffalo.com

See Facebook event

Artists and vendors interested in a pop up can pay and register here

Tagged with: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments