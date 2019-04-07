Vivid Buffalo’s Half-way to Halloween Pop Up Shop

This past February, a new artistic creative center popped up in the University District called Vivid Buffalo. I posted in advance of their Valentine’s kick-off show, which was a way to introduce a number of artists and artisans who were going to be affiliated with the space. Vivid Buffalo is not just a place for shows and exhibits, it’s also considered a vendor space for artists who are interested in being part of an art cooperative (of sorts).
Throughout the course of the year, Vivid Buffalo’s owner, Jeremy Miklas, puts on shows where the creative inhabitants of the building set up shop in the gallery, alongside pop-up guest artists and artisans. The next show popping up on the radar is the Half-way to Halloween Pop Up Shop.
“About 20 local artists will be represented with over a dozen on location while 6-8 are under consignment,” said Miklas. “Ceramics, jewelry, prints, paintings, metal sculptures, henna art, and mixed media pieces will be featured. And it will also be a super soft launch for Queen City Vintage clothing who specialize in a lot of sports gear, especially old Bills and Sabres merch. There will be some giveaways and raffles as well. This is a perfect opportunity to get Mother’s Day shopping out of the way!!
Vivid Buffalo and Color Puke Designs present Half-way to Halloween Pop Up Shop
Saturday April 13, 2019
10am-7pm
Vivid Buffalo Creative Center | 3124 Main Street | Buffalo NY | Facebook
Artists and vendors interested in a pop up can pay and register here