VBN’s 2018 Business Review – Tourism continues to Thrive in Buffalo

Visit Buffalo Niagara (VBN) has released its annual Business Review for 2018, which spells out the organizations efforts to promote tourism, in a city that continues to experience positive growth in a number of sectors. VBN points to a number of spotlights that show just how impactful the tourism market is becoming, including:
- Hotel room revenue in Erie County set a new record in 2018 of $257 million, an increase of $40 million from five years ago, while the average daily rate charged for a hotel room also set a new record of $107.08.
- Tourism spending in Erie County now totals $1.8 billion, and grew by 11 percent over the last five years, while total tourism employment has grown by 10 percent in that same timeframe, and now supports 33,000 jobs in the county.
- Visit Buffalo Niagara generated a record amount of out-of-town media coverage about Buffalo in 2018, helping place more than 230 stories in outlets ranging from the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal to the Sunday Times of London and the Washington Post, and hosting more than 50 travel media on press visits.
- VBN’s sales team and the Buffalo Niagara Sports Commission collectively booked nearly 500 future meetings and sporting events in 2018 worth more than $116 million in future economic impact. These events will eventually fill more than 136,000 hotel room nights in the community.
Many of the tourism advancements that we are seeing as of late correlate to the economic growth that we are seeing in Buffalo. There are more things to do, in more places around the city. With the growth of destinations such as Buffalo RiverWorks, the opening of countless new restaurants, breweries, distilleries, and a cider hall, there are limitless options when it comes to be food and beverage scene. With new hotel rooms opening, more people living in downtown Buffalo, and a bustling waterfront, there’s plenty to be happy about these days. And it’s especially exciting to see what’s coming down the line, with Larkinville and Chandler Street hustling and bustling, and a new children’s museum on the way.
The complete report can be found here.