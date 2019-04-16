Unite by Night seeks Year Three Community Partner

Unite by Night, an organization that is based on advocating for diversity and inclusion within our neighborhoods, is currently seeking a “year three” community partner. Since initially being founded by four Buffalo area young professionals in 2017, Unite by Night has provided 12 month stints of professional service and volunteerism to local WNY area nonprofits that align with its core values.
Since launching, services have been rendered to National Federation for Just Communities of WNY (NFJCWNY). The organization is currently wrapping up its service partnership with SSJ Sister Karen Klimczak Center for Nonviolence. Unite by Night has also entered into collaborations with WNY Book Arts Center and WNY Women’s Foundation.
Unite by Night also runs Buffalo Public Art Tours to showcase the beauty of diversity of the city and region through public art and to fund raise for Unite by Night’s community partners.
At this point in time, Unite by Night is seeking a community partner that shares its core values, which have been forged to fight against racism, bias, and discrimination in our community. The organization reflects the following mantras:
- Diversity is beautiful and to be celebrated, offering many benefits to our city and community
- It’s important to have frank but respectful conversations to find common ground and gain new perspective and understanding
- It’s everyone’s job to fight against racism, bias, and discrimination
If you are aware of a non-profit that aligns with similar values, and is in need of 12 months of professional service and volunteerism support from the organization and its founder group, board, and team members – the application window is currently open through Tuesday, April 23 at midnight.
Please check out more details here: www.unitebynight.com/community-partner-application